THE MIDLIFE MONOLOGUES Will Feature Sandra Oh, Eva Longoria, and More

A star-studded cast has boarded the upcoming docu-theater piece, The Midlife Monologues, inspired by the play The Vagina Monologues.

Described as a "groundbreaking docu-theater experience, The Midlife Monologues will bring to light the untold stories of women’s most profound evolution."

A total of 45 creators, including award-winning actors, directors, writers, and entrepreneurs, will come together to create this piece.

Among the list of creators is Sandra Oh, Elizabeth Banks, Eva Longoria, Margaret Cho, Martha Plimpton, and more. Check out the full list below!

The production is set to debut in 2025, with further details to be announced.