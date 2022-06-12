THE LEHMAN TRILOGY's Simon Russell Beale Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY.

Simon Russell Beale's theatre career began with plays at the Traverse and Lyceum Theatres in Edinburgh. His first London appearance was in William Gaskill's Royal Court production of Women Beware Women. For The National Theatre: Timon of Athens, Collaborators (in the Cottesloe and Olivier theatres), London Assurance, Major Barbara, Much Ado About Nothing, The Life of Galileo, The Alchemist, Jumpers (also West End and New York, where he was nominated for a 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor), Humble Boy (also West End), the title role in Hamlet (2000 Evening Standard Best Actor, Critics' Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance and the Boston Critics' Association Outstanding Actor in a Large Company), Battle Royal, Candide (2000 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Summerfolk, Money, Othello, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and Volpone (1996 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor).

For the RSC, Simon Russell Beale has performaed in : The Tempest, King Lear, Ghosts, the title roles in Richard III and Edward II, The Seagull, Troilus and Cressida, The Man of Mode and Restoration. West End: Death Trap Other theatre: Bluebird, The Winter's Tale, The Cherry Orchard, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Philanthropist (2005 Evening Standard and Critics' Circle Best Actor), Uncle Vanya, Twelfth Night (both winning him 2002 Evening Standard, Critics' Circle and Olivier Awards for Best Actor and Drama Desk award nominations in the US. For Uncle Vanya: Village Voice Obie for Best Actor), Julius Caesar, Macbeth and The Duchess of Malfi. Ballet Alice's Adventures in Wonderland TV American Experience, Dunkirk, The Young Visiters, Great Historians: Gibbon, A Dance to the Music of Time (1997 Royal Television Society Best Actor and BAFTA Best Actor), Persuasion and The Mushroom Pickers. He is the presenter of BBC Four's Sacred Music.

Films: My Week with Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, The Gathering, Alice in Wonderland, An Ideal Husband, The Temptation of Franz Schubert and Hamlet. Radio Extensive recording credits, including The Complete George Smiley, War and Peace; Oscar in The Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Sisterhood, Waiting for Godot, Art and A Dance to the Music of Time. Narrations Several books, three roles for the Shakespeare CD Series, and a 10-part television series on The National Trust. Also a 10-part series on The National Trust and presenter of Sacred Victoria, Symphony and Sacred Music. Concerts First Night of the Proms, Ivan The Terrible, Artaxerxes, Façade, Music and Poetry: Auden and Britten, The Firebrand of Florence and Stravinksy Promenade. Simon Russell Beale is an associate of the National and Almeida theatres, and an associate artist of the RSC. In 2003 he was awarded a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his services to the Arts.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, The Lehman Trilogy unfolds in three parts over a single evening. Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester as the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.