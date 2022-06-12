THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Play

The Lehman Trilogy has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play.

Hailed by The New York Times as "a genuinely epic production," The Lehman Trilogy comes to Broadway after acclaimed, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre, the Park Avenue Armory, and in London's West End.

The story of a family and a company that changed the world, The Lehman Trilogy unfolds in three parts over a single evening. Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester as the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.