THE LAST MATCH: A PRO WRESTLING ROCK EXPERIENCE to Open in the West End in the Fall

All Elite Wrestling is partnering with The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience, a new live entertainment event set to premiere in London’s West End this fall. This partnership marks the first time a major wrestling company has stepped into the world of original musical theatre.

Opening in the heart of London’s West End, AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience will transform a historic 52,000 square ft venue near Tottenham Court Road into an immersive wrestling and rock-and-roll wonderland.

Designed for audiences of all ages and part West End rock musical, immersive theatrical experience and professional wrestling phenomenon, AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience is set against the backdrop of one wrestler’s final pay-per-view event. The production combines an original 1980s-inspired rock score, powerful theatrical storytelling, larger-than-life characters that audiences will cheer for and world-class professional wrestling into a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that features unforgettable songs, emotional performances, romance, comedy and spectacle, while telling the universal experience of retirement, legacy, love, family and finding the courage to leave your life’s work behind with your head held high. Whether you’ve attended hundreds of wrestling events or have never seen a single match, fans in attendance will be able to follow every moment of the story.

Unlike most West End productions, AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience will actively encourage audiences to capture photos, videos and share their experience on social media in real time.

AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience is directed under a vision years in the making by Jeremiah James, who previously starred in the acclaimed 2008 West End revival of Carousel at London’s Savoy Theatre and Executive Produced by Frank Licari, an Emmy-nominated producer whose work spans film, television, documentaries, and live entertainment. Also serving as Executive Producer and Wrestling Consultant is Chavo Guerrero, whose credits outside the ring include Margo’s Got Money Troubles, The Iron Claw, GLOW, and numerous film and television productions where he has served as wrestling coordinator, performer, stunt professional, and creative consultant. In addition, Book and lyrics are by Jason Huza, with Book, music, and additional lyrics by Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith. Tatevik Hunanyan serves as Associate Director, with Bull James serving as wrestling booker alongside associate wrestling booker, Brandon Scott.

Each performance will include a preshow interactive wrestling experience, inviting fans to explore multiple wrestling-themed installations and exhibits before the main event. Tickets range from £30 to £80, with premium VIP experiences available as optional add-ons.