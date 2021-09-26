THE INHERITANCE's Stephen Daldry Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for THE INHERITANCE.

Stephen started his career at the Sheffield Crucible Theatre and directed extensively in Britain's regional theatres. In London he was Artistic Director of The Gate Theatre and The Royal Court Theatre where he headed the £26million redevelopment. He has also directed at The National Theatre, The Public Theatre in New York and transferred many productions both to Broadway and the West End. His 1992 National Theatre production of An Inspector Calls is currently touring the UK. He has also directed for BBC Radio and Television. His production of Billy Elliot the Musical is currently playing in London, Broadway and on a National Tour in the USA having previously played Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto and Korea plus a first National Tour of the USA. It recently won more Tony Awards (10) than any other British show in Broadway history. His three films Billy Elliot, The Hours and The Reader have attracted 17 Academy Award nominations and two wins. He has just finished his new film Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close with Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock. Stephen is Executive Creative Producer of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece "Howards End" to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home. This epic new play by Matthew Lopez marks the Broadway debut of a bold new voice in American theatre, directed by visionary two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry. The Inheritance is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.