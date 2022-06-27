THE GRID HACK: An Outdoor Experience Launches in NYC

With just a phone and walking shoes, New Yorkers can now enjoy a brand new, interactive, theatrical experience called The Grid Hack, through the end of this summer. Starting at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn, NY, players will be led through a series of puzzles and challenges as they try to track down the city's most notorious hacker. The experience takes about an hour and fifteen minutes to complete and involves 1.25 miles of walking and sleuthing. The experience costs $10 to play and is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182731®id=&articlelink=https://www.brandofexperience.com/product-page/The-Grid-Hack?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The Grid Hack combines the joy of live theatre with the thrill of escape rooms in a totally unique experience. Taking place completely outdoors, the Grid Hack is a perfect summer activity for friends, families, or solo adventurers. Players will explore some of the most iconic spots in Brooklyn, including the Brooklyn Bridge and Jane's Carousel, while taking part in a fascinating adventure.

Narrators Bit and George need your help to track down the notorious hacker Black Cat before they destroy New York City. Rumors of their return have been heard in the dark corners of the web and now you will be on the team personally trying to stop them. From the Grid Hack website (no apps required!) Bit and George will lead you through DUMBO as you follow the breadcrumbs Black Cat left behind. At each stop along the way you will solve missions like riddles and AR puzzles to uncover the next clue and move the story forward until you eventually save the day or watch New York City's grid crash in front of your eyes.

The experience was created by New York City based creator Sam Arencibia and stars Olivia St. Peter and Caleb Grochalski with character design by Landon Lee.