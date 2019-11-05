THE GREAT SOCIETY To Join Broadway Bridges, Must Close November 30

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, starring Brian Cox ("Succession") as LBJ, directed by Bill Rauch, will play its final performance, as scheduled, on Saturday, November 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St) at Lincoln Center. At the time of closing, The Great Society will have played 26 preview performances and 72 regular performances.

The Great Society will play a special holiday matinee on Friday, November 29 at 2pm.

For the final weeks of The Great Society, the producers are proud to partner with the Broadway League, with the support of the New York City Department of Education (DOE) and the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), for the fall 2019 season of Broadway Bridges.

Broadway Bridges expects to bring nearly 20,000 tenth grade students and chaperones to a show during the 2019-2020 season. This will bring the cumulative total of participants to over 45,000 since the program's launch in January 2017.

"Broadway Bridges is now in its third full season and we are thrilled to provide greater access to live theatre to even more students across New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "With the support from the Department of Education, the United Federation of Teachers and the New York City Council led by Speaker Corey Johnson, Broadway Bridges is ever closer to bringing all public high school students in the city to a Broadway show before graduation."

Launched in 2017, the Broadway Bridges program is offered to public high schools in the five boroughs. It was developed by a group of leading commercial and non-profit industry professionals to build on the significant work the Broadway community already does in bringing New York City students to Broadway. Independently, Broadway-based commercial producers and not-for-profit institutions such as Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, and TDF already bring nearly 30,000 students to live theatre each year. In complementing the long-standing work of these programs, Broadway Bridges has the ability to reach students who may not otherwise have the chance to attend a Broadway show.

Broadway Bridges offers high schools $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. The tickets are purchased based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Emmy Award winner Brian Cox stars as LBJ in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, directed by Bill Rauch. The 19-member cast also stars Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon; Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses, and Ted Deasy & Robyn Kerr as Ensemble. The cast of this striking theatrical event features a company of actors portraying more than fifty characters in two-dozen locations, including other such figures as Jimmie Lee Jackson, Reverend Dobynes, Hosea Williams, Marquette Fry, Governor George Wallace, Sherriff Jim Clark, Norman Morrison, General William Westmoreland, Seymore Trammell, Stanley Levison and Sally Childress.

Tickets to The Great Society are available by calling 800-447-7400, online at GreatSocietyBroadway.com or in person at the Lincoln Center Theater box office. Ticket prices range from $59-159.





