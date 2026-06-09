THE GREAT GATSBY Producer Eyes Three Simultaneous Broadway Productions in 2028

The Great Gatsby producer Shin Chunsu, CEO of South Korea's Oddi Company, says it is possible that three of his productions could be running simultaneously on Broadway in 2028.

In an interview with The Asia Business Daily, Shin revealed he has received proposals from two American theaters and is developing productions targeting Broadway openings in 2027 and 2028. If the long-running Great Gatsby remains on Broadway, all three could overlap.

One of the new projects is based on a lesser-known German classic novel; the other is inspired by a recently released film. Shin said both are being developed in partnership with a New York theater that rarely produces musicals and a historic theater in San Diego, both of which operate as nonprofit institutions. "Next year, I think I'll be one of the busiest producers on Broadway," he said.

The Great Gatsby officially opened on Broadway in April 2024 and has recorded 868 performances and $126.75 million in cumulative ticket sales as of May 24.

Among the 15 new musicals that opened in the 2023-2024 Broadway season, only The Great Gatsby and The Outsiders have continued for more than two years. Shin noted that a two-year run is a key benchmark, as it typically marks the timeline for recouping costs and establishing the foundation for touring. He expects to recoup the $25 million in pre-production costs by next winter.

A North American tour launched in January and is currently scheduled through August 2026, with international dates in Japan, Germany, and Australia also being coordinated.

Shin acknowledged that the Broadway run has meaningfully shifted his standing in the industry. "In the past, I had to knock on doors first, but now theaters and creative teams are reaching out to me," he said.

On the development side, Shin is also preparing an original Korean-language musical adaptation of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights, set to premiere in Korea in January 2027 following an extended tryout process. He is also planning a revised Korean-language production of The Great Gatsby for 2028, with a goal of more deeply exploring the themes of the original novel.

Shin came to The Great Gatsby after three earlier attempts at Broadway, including Holler If Ya Hear Me (2014, four weeks) and Doctor Zhivago (2015, three weeks). He described those failures as difficult but essential to understanding the market.