THE GOOD PLACE Execs to Collaborate with HAMILTON's Jeffrey Seller on New NBC Musical Sitcom

According to Deadline.com, NBC has a new musical comedy headed its way courtesy of HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller.

Seller joins execs from the new hit NBC show THE GOOD PLACE Mike Schur (creative/executive producer), Josh Siegal (co-executive producer), and Dylan Morgan. THE GOOD PLACE season two premiered this week.

The untitled series will be a half-hour musical comedy based in New York City.

Jeffrey Seller is an award-winning producer known particularly for his work on Broadway. His credits include Prince of Broadway, Hamilton, The Last Ship, West Side Story, In the Heights, [title of show], and Private Lives.

