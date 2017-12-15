THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD's Scott Wakefield

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

In this week's edition, we caught up with Scott Wakefield, who is currently starring in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

When I was a young boy, my parents took me to NY and we saw Frank Langella in Dracula. I think my mother had a mad crush on him! My father got her that famous poster of him as Dracula when the movie came out shortly thereafter. As the years went by, I became a huge fan of Mr. Langella's work and I try to see as much of his stage work as I can. I consider him to be one of our greatest actors trodding the boards.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

When I am doing a musical, I like to sit in a quiet corner somewhere with my guitar and warm up singing pop tunes.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

As a very young performer, I was in a production of Pump Boys and Dinettes and during a fifties Rock and Roll number, my foot slipped off the side of the stage and I began to fall. I caught myself with my right armpit on a metal railing. As I was hanging there, all I could think about was getting through the number and not stopping the show. I was playing the guitar and singing so I shouted out something inane like "Nothing stops me from rocking!" and I hoisted myself up and finished the song and the act. After the show, I went to the doctor and found out I had broken two ribs. The show went on though!

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

There are so many but the one that comes to mind right now is "Quentin" in Arthur Miller's After The Fall. I'm also a Pinter maniac and would love to one day play The Caretaker.

Who is your Broadway crush?

I saw Ian McKellen in No Man's Land and that was a performance I will never forget.

Where can people follow you online?

Scottwakefield.com and you can check out my original music on CDBaby.com and iTunes.

