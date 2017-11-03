THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD's Brian Russell Carey

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

Want to know what hooked your favorite Broadway stars to a career in the theater? Dying to know more about their dream roles? Their Broadway crushes? Every Friday afternoon, BroadwayWorld is bringing you THE FRIDAY SIX: Q&As with the best of Broadway and beyond.

In this week's edition, we caught up with Brian Russell Carey, who is currently starring in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

The Little Mermaid when I visited NYC for the first time on a high school choir trip.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I don't really have a lot of pre-show rituals, but I do take a moment before I go on stage to breathe, center myself, check in with my body and mind, and then go rock out and have a party!

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

One time I was downstage center, playing fiddle in a show and my bow exploded. Literally, all of the bow hairs detached and went flying everywhere. It was terrifying and exhilarating at the same time hahaha. I had the rest of the show to do, so luckily there was a prop bow on the set that I used for the rest of it. Ironically, in all of my years of playing, that has only happened to me twice, BOTH times on stage during a show.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Leo Frank - please please please someone produce a revival (but in 10 years so I can play him)

Who is your Broadway crush?

Heather Headley!! SHE IS MY QUEEN! HEATHER, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!

Where can people follow you online?

Instagram/Twitter - @brianrcarey or check out my website: www.brianrussellcarey.com!!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles