THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite NYMF Stars- Michael McIntosh of AN AMERICAN HERO

In this week's edition, we caught up with Michael McIntosh, who directed An American Hero, running at NYMF through July 29.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Les Miz. On New Years Eve. They sang Auld Lang Syne after the curtain call and threw paper horns and hats at the audience.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

As an actor: I had to run around and say hello to everybody. Like everybody! Other actors, crew, musicians... As a director: I usually sit and tie myself up into knots. It's much more stressful.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

I got my suit jacket button stuck in Hope Harcourt's dress during "Delovely" and we had to dance the rest of the song like that. It was awesome.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Hmm. Broadway crush. That's a tough one. I'd have to say it's a tie between Patti LuPone and Andrew Keenan-Bolger. Patti because on those "A New Argentina" comparison videos, she's the only one that can really sing it. And Andrew because, c'mon, Crutchie.

Describe your NYMF show in 5 words?

What makes YOU a hero?

Where can people follow you online?

Twitter: @baconfrying







