THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Broadway Stars- COMPANY's Mara Davi

In this week's edition, we caught up with Mara Davi, who is currently starring in COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Jekyll and Hyde starring Jack Wagner.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I always wear my favorite turquoise robe while doing my hair and makeup. It was one of my costumes as Daisy Parker on "Smash," and wardrobe let me keep it after the shoot. I feel so glamorous when I wear it!

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

The first time I had to call out sick during A Chorus Line on Broadway. Halfway through the opening number, I realized I was too sick to continue. My understudy and I snuck offstage for a brief moment, agreed to trade roles and went back on stage. When Zach makes the first cut, she stepped into the line and I walked off stage as a cut dancer. She was a hero for seamlessly stepping in like that. Only people who knew the costumes of the show would have realized a swap had happened!

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Polly in Crazy for You

Who is your Broadway crush?

So many! But I'll choose Tyler Hanes. He was my Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me Kate, and he is one cute kitty!

Where can people follow you online?

On Instagram: @maradavi and @vintage.green

