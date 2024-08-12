News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE FABULOUS FOUR Coming to Digital Tomorrow

The movie will be available to rent and purchase.

By: Aug. 12, 2024
THE FABULOUS FOUR Coming to Digital Tomorrow Image
The Fabulous Four, featuring Tony Award winner Bette Midler, Tony-nominated Sheryl Lee Ralph, Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, and Emmy-Award winner Megan Mullally, will be available on digital platforms tomorrow, August 13. The movie will be available to rent and purchase.

The film follows three lifelong friends (Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph) who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhood is rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks, and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

The Fabulous Four is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse and written by Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly. 

Watch the trailer:




