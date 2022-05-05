THE CROWN's Peter Morgan to Present World Premiere of Stage Play PATRIOTS Starring Tom Hollander

Deadline has reported that Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, will be presenting the world premiere of his stage play Patriots, starring Tom Hollander, at London's Almeida Theatre in July. The play focuses on Russian oligarchs, with Hollander starring as one-time ally of Vladimir Putin, Boris Berezovsky.

Check out the full story HERE.

Almeida Theatre artistic director Rupert Goold will direct the play. Goold revealed that the play would explore "the complicity and blindness of the West, and in Britain."

Yolanda Kettle will star Marina Litvinenko, widow of Berezovsky's comrade, Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian defector who was poisoned by Russian state operatives. Luke Thallon will star as billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich, who's been forced by UK government sanctions to sell Chelsea Football Club.

Goold shared that the play is "about the mindset and the circumstances that brought this man (Putin) to power,"

Tom Hollander first appeared on Broadway as Bosie in the Almeida Theatre's production of The Judas Kiss opposite Liam Neeson at the Broadhurst Theatre. Theatre includes: Travesties (Apollo Theatre) [Nominated Best Actor, Olivier Awards] A Flea in Her Ear (Old Vic); Landscape with Weapon (National Theatre), The Hotel in Amsterdam (Donmar); King Lear, Tartuffe [Best Actor Time Out, Ian Charleson Award] and The Government Inspector (Ian Charleson Award) (all at the Almeida); He played Baby in the original production of Jez Butterworth's Mojo (Royal Court); As You Like It (Cheek by Jowl tour Ian Charleson Award); The Way of the World (Lyric Hammersmith, Ian Charleson Award); The Threepenny Opera (Donmar) and Don Juan (Sheffield Crucible).

Television includes: "Taboo," "Doctor Thorne," "The Night Manager" [BAFTA Best Supporting Actor], "A Poet in New York" [Best Actor RTS Award], "Rev" [Nominated 3 years running BAFTA. Best Comedy Performance], "Any Human Heart," "The Thick of It," "Desperate Romantics," "Gracie" [Nominated BAFTA Best Supporting Actor], "John Adams," "The Company," "Cambridge Spies" [Best Actor European Television Awards], "The Lost Prince," "The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby," "Wives and Daughters," "Absolutely Fabulous" and "The Bill."

Film includes: Breathe, The Promise, Jungle Book: Origins, Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation, Tulip Fever, The Invisible Woman, About Time, Hanna, The Soloist, In the Loop, Valkyrie, Elizabeth: the Golden Age, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, A Good Year, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Land of the Blind, Pride and Prejudice [Evening Standard Best Supporting Actor, London Critics' Circle Best Supporting Actor], The Libertine [Nominated BIFA], Paparazzi, Stage Beauty, Gosford Park [SAG Award], Possession, Lawless Heart, Enigma, The Announcement, Maybe Baby, The Clandestine Marriage, Bedrooms and Doorways, Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Lawrence, Gobble, True Bl

CLICK HERE for the full story.