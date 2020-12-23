THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Set for 2023 Release

This afternoon, Warner Bros. announced release dates for several of its upcoming features, including the musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple which is set to open on December 20, 2023.

It was reported earlier this year that Blitz Bazawule, the director behind Beyonce's Black Is King on Disney+ has signed on to direct the film, which is being produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, the star and director of the original film adaptation.

Also on Warner Bros. slate of upcoming releases are the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, starring The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor- Joy, which will open June 23, 2023, and the live action/animation hybrid picture, Coyote vs. Acme, which will hit theaters July 21, 2023.

After its 2005 Broadway debut featuring a Tony-winning performance from LaChanze as Celie, The Color Purple returned to Broadway in 2015 an acclaimed production from John Doyle.

The production went on to receive 2016 TONY AWARDS for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Cynthia Erivo). The musical also received Tony nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danielle Brooks), and Best Direction of a Musical (John Doyle). The Color Purple also received the 2016 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.