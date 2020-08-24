BLACK IS KING Director Blitz Bazawul to Helm THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
The new film is being produced by A-listers Oprah, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders.
Deadline is reporting that Blitz Bazawul, director of the Beyonce feature Black Is King on Disney+ has signed on to direct the movie musical adaptation of the The Color Purple.
According to the report, the film's A-list producers, Oprah, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, were impressed with the visuals in Bazawul's film The Burial Of Kojo on Netflix.
Winfrey told Deadline, "We, were all blown away by Blitz's unique vision as a director and look forward to seeing how he brings the next evolution of this beloved story to life."
After its 2005 Broadway debut featuring a Tony-winning performance from LaChanze as Celie, The Color Purple returned to Broadway in 2015 an acclaimed production from John Doyle. The production went on to receive 2016 TONY AWARDS for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Cynthia Erivo). The musical also received Tony nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danielle Brooks), and Best Direction of a Musical (John Doyle). The Color Purple also received the 2016 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.
Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hearst
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: The Tony Awards Will Air Digitally This Fall
Ready or not, here comes Tony! Tony Award Productions announced today that they will present the American Theatre Winga??s 74th Annual Tony Awards dig...
Photo Flash: See the First Photos of Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND Movie
Netflix has released the first look at the upcoming BOYS IN THE BAND adaptation. The 1968 play by Mart Crowley was revived on Broadway in 2018 for the...
Institute for American Musical Theatre Names Colin Hanlon New Head of Film and TV in Fall 2020
New York Citya??s Institute for American Musical Theatre has announced Colin Hanlon as the new head of IAMTa??s Film & TV classes for its two-year tra...
VIDEO: Watch a PIPPIN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a PIPPIN Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew Jam...
James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George....
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Get You Back To School-Ready!
Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. While the way you study might be slight...