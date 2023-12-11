THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show Interview

Hudson made her Broadway debut playing Shug Avery in a revival of the musical, alongside Danielle Brooks.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

The Color Purple Movie
Oprah Winfrey, director Blitz Bazawule and the cast of “The Color Purple,” including Fantasia BarrinoDanielle BrooksTaraji P. HensonPhylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo are set to appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for an exclusive cast talk show appearance airing on Friday, December 15. 

The new musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” will open in theaters on December 25. Hudson will be featured on the film's upcoming soundtrack, which is set to drop the same day as the interview.

Hudson made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of the Tony Award-winning musical playing Shug Avery, will reunite with Brooks, who starred with her as Sofia, and Winfrey, who served as a producer. 

Hudson also rejoins fellow “American Idol” alum Barrino, who was crowned the winner of their season in 2004.  

The talk show interview joins the slate of upcoming interviews from the cast of the upcoming movie musical. On Wednesday, Barrino, Brooks, Henson, and Bazawule will be on The View. The appearance will mark the first time that Barrino and Goldberg will discuss sharing the role of Celie. Brooks will also appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers that night.

"The Color Purple" is considered a landmark book, movie and musical, all stemming from Alice Walker's 1982 book by the same title, which won the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for Fiction. 

Steven Spielberg's film adaptation earned eleven Academy Award nominations in 1986. The story hit Broadway as a musical in 2005 with a revival in 2015, landing eleven Tony Award nominations in 2006 and winning two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.  Winfrey starred in Steven Spielberg's original movie and is producing the 2023 adaptation. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” 

New Season, New Surprises on the hit Daytime Emmy-Award nominated talk series “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson. The show is filled with exciting, unexpected moments around every corner for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike! 

The one-hour national syndicated program features celebrity guests, viral sensations, music, and a destination to celebrate exceptional community heroes. 

In its freshman year, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” host won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Talk Show Host” and was honored as one of People Magazine's “People of the Year” and one of Glamour Magazine's “Women of the Year.” The show was also nominated for a People's Choice Award and a GLAAD Media Award.



