THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next Week

The cast of “The Color Purple” will sit down on The View on Wednesday, December 13.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

The cast of “The Color Purple,” including Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and director Blitz Bazawule, will sit down on The View on Wednesday, December 13.

The episode will mark the first time that Fantasia has spoken to Whoopi Goldberg about playing the role of Celie in the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Goldberg famously played the role in the 1985 film version.

"I think Whoopi is waiting on that moment," Fantasia said on a recent red carpet for the film. "We did not speak yet. We did not have a conversation yet ... I feel like something magical is going to happen. That's the moment that I'm waiting on."

When it comes to following in Goldberg's footsteps, Barrino admits that she may have more questions for Goldberg than vice versa. 

"I could never come behind Whoopi and do anything. She laid the path and she laid it well," she continued. "I have questions I want to ask her. 'What did you pull from? How did you go there?' Because I watched it over and over as a kid, as a girl who was bullied as a girl who was told she wasn't pretty."

Barrino played Celie in the original Broadway prodcution of The Color Purple, replacing LaChanze, who won a Tony Award for her betrayal. She reprises the role alongside Brooks, who played Sofia in the 2016 Broadway revival.

This new musical reimagining of The Color Purple is slated to hit movie theaters on December 25. Joining the three stars in the film is Halle Bailey, Colman DomingoCorey HawkinsAunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon BatisteLouis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

The Color Purple cast will be on The View on Wednesday, December 13 at 11:00 am ET.

“The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show concluding season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year.

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week.

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here:



Listen: H.E.R. & Usher Sing Risk It All on THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack Photo
Listen: H.E.R. & Usher Sing 'Risk It All' on THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack

The second track from The Color Purple soundtrack has been released! Listen to H.E.R. and Usher's new song, 'Risk It All.' The new duet is the second to be released from the soundtrack, following Alicia Keys' 'Lifeline.' 'The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)' will also feature Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey & More Photo
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey & More

Attendees included the cast of The Color Purple, including Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Also present were Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg, Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Storm Reid, Ariana DeBose, Fatima Robinson, and more. Check out photos!

Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Character Posters Photo
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Character Posters

Ahead of the release of the The Color Purple, check out new character poster photos for the musical movie, featuring Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Halle Bailey as Young Nettie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Fantasia Barrino as Celie.

Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Stills With H.E.R., Halle Bailey & More Photo
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Stills With H.E.R., Halle Bailey & More

The photos include Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Halle Bailey as young Celie and Nettie. The stills also include Danielle Brooks performing 'Hello No!' as Sofia and Fantasia Barrino performing 'I'm Here' as Celie. New glimpses of Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery are also featured.

