THE COLOR PURPLE Stars Will Sit Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW Next Week

The cast of “The Color Purple,” including Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and director Blitz Bazawule, will sit down on The View on Wednesday, December 13.

The episode will mark the first time that Fantasia has spoken to Whoopi Goldberg about playing the role of Celie in the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Goldberg famously played the role in the 1985 film version.

"I think Whoopi is waiting on that moment," Fantasia said on a recent red carpet for the film. "We did not speak yet. We did not have a conversation yet ... I feel like something magical is going to happen. That's the moment that I'm waiting on."

When it comes to following in Goldberg's footsteps, Barrino admits that she may have more questions for Goldberg than vice versa.

"I could never come behind Whoopi and do anything. She laid the path and she laid it well," she continued. "I have questions I want to ask her. 'What did you pull from? How did you go there?' Because I watched it over and over as a kid, as a girl who was bullied as a girl who was told she wasn't pretty."

Barrino played Celie in the original Broadway prodcution of The Color Purple, replacing LaChanze, who won a Tony Award for her betrayal. She reprises the role alongside Brooks, who played Sofia in the 2016 Broadway revival.

This new musical reimagining of The Color Purple is slated to hit movie theaters on December 25. Joining the three stars in the film is Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

The Color Purple cast will be on The View on Wednesday, December 13 at 11:00 am ET.

