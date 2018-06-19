THE BOYS IN THE BAND Limited Edition Script Now Available Through Samuel French

In honor of Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band, which was written in 1968 and made its Broadway debut this May, Samuel French is thrilled to announce a Limited Edition publication of this groundbreaking play.



The Boys in the Band opened on Broadway this past May at the Booth Theatre in an unprecedented production featuring a cast of out-and-proud gay actors including Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, and Matt Bomer. To honor the 50th anniversary of the work as well as its Broadway run, Samuel French has released a Limited Edition version of The Boys in the Band. This new edition contains both the original two-act script and the newly revised one-act Broadway version, as well as an introduction by celebrated playwright Tony Kushner.

In Tony Kushner's words: "Most plays don't last a minute. Will this one last always? Who knows? Who knows how long always will be? Mart Crowley's play courageously answered the call of a historical moment, and drew into itself not only the truths specific to that single fleeting moment, but the ferocious, off-kilter, half-awake half-dreaming, scary and hopeful truths of all such moments of Pre-Dawn Possibility. So here we are, decades later, still scrutinizing, still thinking about it."



A group of gay men gather in an NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

The Broadway production, directed by Joe Mantello, is scheduled to run through August 11, 2018. For tickets, visit boysintheband.com. The Limited Edition is available for purchase at samfren.ch/boysintheband or in the Booth Theatre lobby, The Drama Book Shop, and the Strand Bookstore.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You