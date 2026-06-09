THE BOOK OF MORMON Original Cast Members Will Hold Album Signing For 15th Anniversary

Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue will host a signing event celebrating the special 15th anniversary edition of The Book of Mormon Original Broadway Cast Recording, which will be held at the store on Thursday, June 11 at 12:00 PM ET.

Original Broadway cast members Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Rory O'Malley and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James will be on hand to sign commemorative anniversary editions of the Grammy Award-winning cast recording. (Participants are subject to change.)

All attendees must purchase a ticket in advance. Due to health, safety, and space limitations, entry will not be permitted without a valid ticket. For additional event information and ticket availability, please contact Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording for The Book of Mormon will be reissued on Friday, June 26 as a special 15th anniversary edition, available on 2LP and CD. The commemorative release will feature a booklet that include complete lyrics, production and studio photos, and new commentary by authors Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, and co-orchestrator, vocal arranger, and music supervisor Stephen Oremus, in conversation with “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent David Pogue.

Pre-order here: https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/BOM15

Ticket Information

CD Signing Line Admission – $19.59 (Limited Quantity Available)

One signed copy of The Book of Mormon (Original Broadway Cast Recording) [15th Anniversary Edition] CD

Admission to the signing line with the cast

LP Signing Line Admission – $41.36 (Limited Quantity Available)

One signed vinyl edition of The Book of Mormon (Original Broadway Cast Recording) [15th Anniversary Edition]

Admission to the signing line with the cast

Bundle LP + CD Signing Line Admission – $60.95 (Limited Quantity Available)

One signed LP and CD edition bundle of The Book of Mormon (Original Broadway Cast Recording) [15th Anniversary Edition]

Admission to the signing line with the cast

Event Guidelines

This is a signing event only. Cast members will not personalize purchased albums.

No memorabilia or outside items will be signed. Photography is permitted while guests are waiting in the signing line. Individual photos and selfies with cast members will not be permitted. Any gifts for cast members will be collected prior to entering the signing line. Event end time will be determined on the day of the event. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive on time, as late arrivals may not have the opportunity to meet the cast.

With limited ticket quantities available, fans are encouraged to secure their admission early for this one-of-a-kind celebration honoring 15 years of The Book of Mormon and its award-winning original Broadway cast.

About The Book pf Mormon

The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre and is now the 10th longest running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Since opening in March, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.