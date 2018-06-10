THE BAND'S VISIT's Katrina Lenk Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Katrina Lenk has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Katrina Lenk originated the role of "Dina" in Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway production of The Band's Visit (Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actress in a Musical, Dorothy Loudon and Clarence Derwent Awards). Broadway: Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Miracle Worker. Off-Broadway/Regional includes: Indecent (Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Yale Rep), Touch (59E59), iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf Theatre), Elemeno Pea, The Caucasian Chalk Circle (South Coast Rep), Camille (Bard SummerScape), and Lovelace: A Rock Opera (LA Weekly, LADCC and Garland Awards). TV/Film: "The Good Fight," "The Get Down," "Elementary," "The Blacklist," Look Away, Evol, FracKtured, Crime Fiction, among others. She is co-creator of the comedy web series "Miss Teri" and a member of several bands including her own, moxy phinx. katrinalenk.com

In THE BAND'S VISIT, a mix-up sends a group of Egyptian musicians to a remote Israeli town. When the locals take them in for the night, their lives intertwine in the most unexpected ways. Fate brought them to town. Their music brought it to life. Winner of four BEST MUSICAL awards, and now honored on every major BEST OF THE YEAR list, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can bring us all together.

The New York Times cheers, "It's time to fall in love with one of the most ravishing musicals ever. 'Feel Something Different' - that's the heart-clutching sensation that throbs throughout this miraculous show."

