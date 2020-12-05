THE 9th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SING ALONG Moves Online
The event takes place on Sunday, December 13th, at 5:30 pm.
The CHRISTMAS SING ALONG show, a live Upper West Side holiday favorite held annually at the historic Broadway Presbyterian Church at W114th and Broadway, moves online this year. Celebrating the holidays with music, dance, humor and art along with personal stories of holidays near and far, from recent and long ago-the show aims to gather us together, once again.
Hosted by Drama Desk nominee Paula Leggett Chase (The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Tootsie), this year's line up features Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hanson), Tony and Drama Desk nominee, Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star), Grammy Award nominee Everett Bradley (Swing), Mad Men's Bryan Batt (Beauty And The Beast), Linda Mugleston (My Fair Lady), Ellen Harvey (Present Laughter), Jess LeProtto (Carousel), Jennifer Allen (Bridges of Madison County), Charlie Williams (Frozen) and Robin Lyon Gardiner (A Chorus Line) and others.
Musical arrangements and direction by David B. Chase
Additional arrangements by Steven Marzullo, Michael Orland and Steven Malone
There is no charge to view, all funds raised support greatlittleschool.org
Facebook Live Link: https://fb.me/e/32XEHVMcf
