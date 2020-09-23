THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Celebrates 20th Edition With Noah Galvin, Dee Roscioli and More

Their work is available now through September 26th on IGTV.

Last night, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues celebrated their milestone 20th edition in song! An incredible team of writers, composers, and actors collaborated from afar to write, rehearse, perform and produce 11 all-new musical monologues in just 24 hours. Their work is available now through September 26th on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.

Chad Burris assured us that "Everything Is Totally Great" in a piece written and composed by Eli Bolin.

Brittany O'Grady argued that "This One Thing Will Get You Through 2020" in a piece featuring a book by Isabella Dawis and music & lyrics by Emily Gardner Xu Hall.

Christopher Fitzgerald performed "Captain Pupik," based on a monologue by James Lapine with music & lyrics by William Finn. Danny Ursetti served as musical director.

Dee Roscioli performed "i wish i could write you a love song to help you sleep at night." The piece featured a book by christopher oscar peña, and a song, "Before You Came," with music & lyrics by Ben Clark.

Noah Galvin starred as "Steve, Jesus' Brother" in a piece by Alex Edelman, Joey Orton, and Brad Silnutzer.

Ginna Le Vine gave us a "Cameo Cheer" in a piece featuring words by Tasha Gordon-Solmon and music by Faye Chiao.

Dez Duron performed "CREST," written by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz and Matthew McCollum.

Lora Lee Gayer sang "Poolside" in a piece featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz and music by Erin McKeown. The pair wrote the lyrics together.

Nehal Joshi submitted a "Self-Tape Audition for the Role of Ensign Ned" in a piece featuring a book by Jon Kern, with music & lyrics by Alan Schmuckler.

Syndee Winters performed "I Had A Plan," featuring a book by Mario Correa with music & lyrics by Libby Winters.

L. Morgan Lee performed "THE 104," featuring a book by Gordon Greenberg with music & lyrics by Kirsten Childs.

This week's monologues support Theatre Development Fund's Wendy Wasserstein Project, which pairs 24 high school students across the five boroughs with mentors working in the theatre. Mentors share their time and expertise, and bring students together to see countless shows each year.

"I've been a TDF Wendy Project mentor for many years - from back in the days it was called Open Doors. It's something I wouldn't trade for anything in the world," said Kirsten Childs, one of this week's composers. "My most meaningful theater experiences have been in the presence of students who enter the theater with no preconceived notions and who leave it voluble, excited, with minds expanded, and with the unfailing capacity to expand my own mind as they break down what they've just seen. I've laughed, cried and gasped in awe during our often outrageous, sometimes silly, always brilliant and lively post-show discussions. Theater is powerful, beautiful, divine. It's my great honor to share it with new witnesses to the glory. That's why I'm excited to be part of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - an event that supports the Wendy Project's wonderful mission."

On Monday night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues Tuesday morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle. The monologues are available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong. This 20th installment was created in partnership with Gordon Greenberg, Kirsten Childs and TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project. The music supervisor is Mark T. Evans.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

