TDF's Grown Up Wendy Virtual Events to Feature Kathleen Marshall, Leigh Silverman, Rebecca Taichman and More

TDF is hosting a series of fundraisers which invite donors to experience what thousands of students have experienced while participating in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project.* Named the Grown Up Wendy Virtual Events, these five, unique virtual discussions will be moderated by TDF Wendy Wasserstein mentors and special guests after participants have viewed the show connected to the discussion via BroadwayHD or Amazon Prime. Funds will support TDF's school programs.

Through TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project, some of theatre's greatest playwrights, directors, choreographers and performers each mentor a group of 8 underserved NYC public school children for an entire school year. They attend 6 theatre performances over the year and then gather afterwards to discuss in an open forum.

THE UPCOMING GROWN UP WENDY VIRTUAL EVENTS via Zoom:

Tuesday, November 10 at 7 p.m. (EST)- Elaine Stritch: At Liberty with mentor Dawn Chiang and special guest Richard Pilbrow (both renowned lighting designers. Richard was also a producer on the West End transfer of Company with Elaine Stritch along with several other Hal Prince shows).

Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. (EST)- What the Constitution Means to Me with mentors Peter Friedman and Caitlin O'Connell and special guest Thursday Williams (actor/debater and Wendy project alum!)

Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m. (EST)- She Loves Me with mentor Scott Ellis (who directed the production being streamed).

Tuesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. (EST)- Kiss Me, Kate with mentor Kathleen Marshall (who choreographed the West End production being streamed).

Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. (EST)- Indecent with mentor Leigh Silverman and Special Guests Rebecca Taichman (Indecent's director) and Paula Vogel (Indecent's playwright).

Tickets for each fundraiser is $250 (includes a virtual goody bag) and $500 (includes virtual goody bag, plus special Wendy Project Party Package which arrives via USPS). All tickets include a complimentary three-month subscription to BroadwayHD or a one-month Amazon Prime Video so donors may view the show being discussed in advance of the scheduled discussion night.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

1. Select the group discussion of your choice.

2. Purchase your ticket here

3. Watch the show in advance at your convenience on BroadwayHD or Amazon Prime Video (complimentary subscription included with ticket purchase).

4. Join your mentor(s) and fellow group members on the scheduled night to discuss the production.

*TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project (originally named "Open Doors") operates on the belief of its co-founder, playwright Wendy Wasserstein, that "theatregoing is the birthright of every New Yorker." The dedicated theatre and dance professionals involved in the program mentor eight underserved New York City high school students each, bringing their groups to six Broadway and Off-Broadway shows over the course of the academic year. These outings include lively post-performance discussions over pizza. The students also keep journals of their theatre experiences, which are reviewed by and discussed with their mentors. Through this personal and dynamic interaction, the TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project fosters a deep appreciation of theatre and an understanding of its relevance in the students' lives. Upon completion of the program, all participants receive TDF memberships with a $100 credit to help them continue their theatregoing journey.

The TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project received a special Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre in 2012-the first arts education program ever to earn that distinction. This past school year 29 mentors, which include some of the theatre's most acclaimed playwrights, directors, designers, choreographers and performers, worked with 24 groups of students from across the five boroughs of NYC. To learn more about this program: https://www.tdf.org/nyc/59/Wendy-Wasserstein-Project

