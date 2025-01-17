TDF to Offer Free Memberships to Graduating Seniors From NYC Schools

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TDF is offering free one-year TDF Memberships to all graduating seniors from NYC public and charter high schools for the second year in a row. TDF Membership provides access to the performing arts in New York City—Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, music, and dance performances—at deeply discounted ticket prices.



Joining TDF in this partnership to forge a lifelong relationship with the arts for the next generation are the hit Broadway musicals Hell’s Kitchen and SIX along with the New York City Public Schools Arts Office. In addition to the free TDF Membership, every student who signs up can enter a drawing to win up to two free tickets to see Hell’s Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre or SIX at the Lena Horne Theatre on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. At those performances, the full houses will be offered to graduating seniors and their guests. Earlier that day, there will be a graduation party by the red steps of TDF’s Times Square TKTS Booth, which will include music, an opportunity to take graduation photos, and other fun activities.



NYC public and charter school principals will send all seniors information about TDF’s Graduation Gift with details on how to sign up. To prove eligibility, students will be asked to provide their NYC DOE Student ID number (OSIS number). To learn more about this program, go to tdf.org/gradgift.



TDF’s Graduation Gift launched last year in partnership with Hell’s Kitchen and the New York City Public Schools Arts Office and provided free TDF Memberships to more than 2,200 graduates.



“We are thrilled to be launching the second year of TDF’s Graduation Gift after a successful inaugural 2024,” said Ginger Bartkoski Meagher, TDF’s VP of Programs. “TDF believes that the theatre belongs to all of us and that it’s every New Yorker’s birthright to have access to the amazing wealth of arts and culture in the City. Together with our continuing partners the New York City Public Schools Arts Office and Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway, as well as our new partner SIX on Broadway, we welcome the next generation of theatregoers with open arms!”



“We are thrilled to join forces once again with our partners at TDF and the New York City Public Schools Arts Office, following the great success of last year’s inaugural Graduation Gift for NYC high school seniors,” said Hell’s Kitchen Executive Producer Aaron Lustbader. “The story of Hell’s Kitchen is so deeply rooted in the birth and realization of big dreams and the support system around young dreamers to be able to realize their full potential. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner again and support the NYC senior class with an opportunity that may inspire some new dreams of their own.”



“In the spirit of empowering students to find their unique voices, SIX is honored to support graduating seniors as they boldly take their next steps in their lives and careers,” said SIX Producer Kevin McCollum. “Con-grad-ulations to every single high school senior, we are thrilled to share this enlightening and entertaining her-storic musical with you.”