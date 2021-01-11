TCG Publishes Linda Vista by Tracy Letts

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Linda Vista by Tracy Letts. The play received its world premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in the spring of 2017. Linda Vista opened on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theater in the fall of 2019, produced by Second Stage in association with Center Theatre Group.

Fifty-year-old Wheeler is moving into his own apartment after a nasty divorce. With a blend of humor and humanity, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts demonstrates the ultimate midlife crisis: the bewildering search for self-discovery once you've already grown up.

Tracy Letts is a playwright, actor, and resident company member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for August: Osage County.

