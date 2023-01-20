TCG Books to Release TIP OF THE TONGUE: REFLECTIONS ON LANGUAGE AND MEANING By Peter Brook

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the publication of Tip of the Tongue: Reflections on Language and Meaning by Peter Brook. TCG will publish the U.S. edition of this title, which was originally published in the U.K. in 2017 by our Partner Publisher Nick Hern Books.

In Tip of the Tongue, Peter Brook takes a charming, playful, and wise look at topics such as the subtle, telling differences between French and English, and the many levels on which we can appreciate the works of Shakespeare. Brook also revisits his seminal concept of the "empty space," considering how theatre-and the world-have changed over the span of his long and distinguished career.

Threaded throughout with intimate and revealing stories from Brook's own life, Tip of the Tongue is a short but sparkling gift from one of the greatest artists of recent times. It is a rich companion to his earlier reflections on Shakespeare in The Quality of Mercy and on sound and music in Playing by Ear.

Peter Brook was one of the most influential and important figures in twentieth-Century Theatre. Outstanding in a career full of remarkable achievements were his productions of Titus Andronicus (1955) with Laurence Olivier, King Lear (1962) with Paul Scofield, and The Marat/Sade (1964) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (1970), both for the Royal Shakespeare Company. After moving to Paris and establishing the International Centre for Theatre Research in 1970 and the International Centre for Theatre Creation when he opened the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in 1974, he produced a series of events which pushed at the boundaries of theatre, such as The Conference of the Birds (1976), The Ik (1975), The Mahabharata (1985) and The Tragedy of Carmen (1981) to name but a few. His films include Lord of the Flies (1963), King Lear (1970), The Mahabharata (1989), Tell Me Lies (restored 2013) and Meetings with Remarkable Men (restored 2017). His hugely influential books, from The Empty Space to The Quality of Mercy, Tip of the Tongue, and Playing by Ear, have been published in many languages throughout the world.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 19 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of "a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre" can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice. TCG is led by executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring. tcg.org/

Tip of the Tongue: Reflections on Language and Meaning

By Peter Brook

112 pages

December 2022

$16.95

Paperback 978-1-63670-177-6

TCG Books are exclusively distributed to the book trade by Consortium Book Sales and Distribution, an Ingram Brand. Phone orders: 866-400-5351. Individuals may call 212-609-5900 or visit our online bookstore at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220135®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.aer.io%2Ftcg?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For postage and handling, please add $6.50 for the first book and $1.00 for each additional copy.