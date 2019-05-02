TBT: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens on Broadway!

This week marks the thirteenth anniversary of the opening night of the Tony Award-winning musical The Drowsy Chaperone at Broadway's Marquis Theatre! To celebrate the occasion, we're throwing it back to the show's opening night featuring Broadway favorites including Sutton Foster and 2019 Tony Award nominee Beth Leavel. Check out all the footage below!

To chase his blues away, a modern day musical theatre addict known simply as "Man in Chair" drops the needle on his favorite LP - the 1928 musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. From the crackle of his hi-fi, the uproariously funny musical magically bursts to life on stage. Man in Chair's infectious love of The Drowsy Chaperone speaks to anyone who has ever been transported by the theater.

The Drowsy Chaperone began previews on Broadway on April 3, 2006 and opened to critical acclaim on May 1, 2006 at the Marquis Theatre. The sleeper hit became the most celebrated musical of the 2006 season and garnered thirteen major awards, thirteen Tony Award nominations and the most Tonys of any musical - five in total, including Best Book and Best Score. The Drowsy Chaperone was also honored with seven Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical; four Outer Critic's Circle Awards, including Outstanding Score; and the Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical.

The Drowsy Chaperone recouped its initial investment on Broadway in only thirty weeks and in less than seven months, paying back its $8 million capitalization during the week ending November 26, 2006. The show played its final performance on Broadway at The Marquis Theatre on December 30, 2007 following 674 performances and 32 previews.

The original cast featured Danny Burstein, Georgia Engel, Sutton Foster, Edward Hibbert, Troy Britton Johnson, Eddie Korbich, Garth Kravits, Jason Kravits, Beth Leavel, Kecia Lewis-Evans, Bob Martin, Jennifer Smith, Lenny Wolpe, Andrea Chamberlain, Jay Douglas, Stacia Fernandez, Linda Griffin, Angela Pupello, Kilty Reidy, Joey Sorge, and Patrick Wetzel.

The completely original musical comedy was directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Casey Nicholaw, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. The creative team featured scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Ken Billington and Brian Monahan, sound design by ACME Sound Partners and orchestrations by Larry Blank.

Upon closing, producer Kevin McCollum said "The show was pure joy and we were a hit. To have had both the artistic and financial success realized is the miracle of The Drowsy Chaperone." Producer Roy Miller said "We are grateful to everyone who took a chance on this completely original musical. To begin as a wedding gift 10 years ago and then emerge an award-winning Broadway hit is a tribute to our authors, creative team, cast, and the audiences who embraced The Drowsy Chaperone."





Related Articles