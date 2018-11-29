TBT: RaÃºl Esparza Belts It Out in 2006 Revival of COMPANY

For this week's throwback, we are highlighting the 2006 Broadway revival of Company that opened on this day, November 29th, starring Raúl Esparza as Bobby, as well as Barbara Walsh as Joanne. Currently running on the West End is a reimagining of the musical with Rosalie Craig as Bobbie and Patti LuPone as Joanne! Enjoy watching the video below of Esparza's rousing rendition of "Being Alive."

The revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's classic musical, Company, opened on Broadway on Wednesday, November 29, 2006 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.



Directed by John Doyle, 2006 Tony Award-winner for his direction of the hit revival of Sweeney Todd, the revival features its Cincinnati Playhouse cast, including star Raul Esparza as Robert, as well as Barbara Walsh as Joanne; Keith Buterbaugh as Harry; Matt Castle as Peter; Robert Cunningham as Paul; Angel Desai as Marta; Kelly Jeanne Grant as Kathy; Kristin Huffman as Sarah; Amy Justman as Susan; Heather Laws as Amy; Leenya Rideout as Jenny; Fred Rose as David; Bruce Sabath as Larry; and Elizabeth Stanley as April.



"Long before 'Sex and the City,' Company took an unconventional look at love and commitment in a complex modern New York. The show is an honest, funny and sophisticated portrayal of five married couples as seen through the eyes of their mutual friend Robert, a bachelor evaluating the pros and cons of wedded life," state press notes. The production continues Doyle's method of working with actor-musicians seen in the currently-running Tony-nominated Broadway production of Sweeney Todd.

