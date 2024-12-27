News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TALENT UNDER 10K CABARET to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on January 21st at 9:30pm.

By: Dec. 27, 2024
Welcome to the cabaret that celebrates musical theater content creators BEFORE they've hit 10K followers. These talented badasses are the heartbeats of 34th street and while they dedicatedly build their platforms, they're laying their voices out for you. In the true spirit of the underdog, these artists will be sharing songs of adversity and fighting for the spotlight. Nothing is stronger than the passion of a performer "who hasn't made it yet" - whatever that means. So come on down to Green Room 42 on January 21st so you can say you saw these stars before they were famous. This cabaret features performers from Broadway's "Back to the Future", "Waitress," the National Tours of "Newsies," "Anastasia," "Hadestown," "Wicked," "The Color Purple," "The Phantom of the Opera," Disney's "Aladdin," as well as multiple GR42 debuts!

"Talent Under 10K Cabaret" plays at The Green Room 42 on January 21st at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum.

About the Producers : Anna Belanger is an actor, singer, and after this show, officially producer as well! She is passionate about sharing her realistic journey as an artist online. Up next: Will Sing For Food charity concert, Queens Theatre, Feb 1. Calley Luman is a performer, producer, and writer from Yukon, Oklahoma. Most recently they were seen as Cordelia in King Lear at St. Clements Theater Off-Broadway. Their mission as a producer is to build community for women, queer, and trans creatives. Calley has a BFA in Acting from the University of Oklahoma and is so excited to make their Green Room 42 Debut!








