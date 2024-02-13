TAKE THE LEAD Musical Gets Developmental Workshop

BroadwayWorld has learned that a musicalized version of Take the Lead is in the works, with a developmental workshop underway this month in New York City.

The project is being produced by Diane Nabatoff & Eva Price Directed by Christopher Gattelli, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli, Maria Torres, Jennifer Weber, book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins, and music and lyrics by Elliah Heifitz & Zeniba Now.

Take the Lead was a 2006 American drama dance film directed by Liz Friedlander and starring Antonio Banderas as dance instructor Pierre Dulaine, the founder of Dancing Classrooms. It also stars Alfre Woodard, John Ortiz, Rob Brown, Yaya DaCosta, Dante Basco, Elijah Kelley, and Jenna Dewan.