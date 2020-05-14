TADA! Youth Theater Offers Musical Theater Educational Experiences to Enjoy at Home

Families no longer have to be in or come to NYC to experience the joy and fun of TADA! Musical Theater. Now you can have TADA! right in your home. Upbeat small group classes and private lessons right in your living room. For more information, including costs, please visit TADATHEATER.COM.

Ages 4-5, 6-8 & 9-12, Musical Theater Dance Series

During this 4-week Musical Theater Dance series, students will learn choreography from a different popular Broadway musical every week. This class will build their technical and expressive skills, develop their artistry, and inspire them to communicate through dance. You don't want to miss this high-energy, upbeat Musical Theater Dance series! Ages 4-5, Musical Theater Minis - Dance Party! Thursdays, 3:15PM-4PM; Ages 6-8, Rising Star - Come On & Dance With Me! 4:15PM-5PM; Ages 9-12, Broadway Bound - 5, 6, 7, 8! 5:15PM-6PM; Dates: June 4, 11, 18, 25.

Ages 4-5, 6-8 & 9-12, Musical Theater Song & Dance Series

During this 4-week Musical Theater Song & Dance series, students will learn vocals and choreography to two popular Broadway musicals. They will also train in daily warm-ups with emphasis on vocal technique, choreography, and stage presence. You don't want to miss this high-energy, upbeat Musical Theater Song & Dance Series! Tuesdays, Ages 6-8, Rising Star - 3:30PM-4:30PM; Ages 9-12, Broadway Bound- 4:45PM-5:45PM; Dates: June 2, 9, 16, 23. Saturdays, Ages 4-5, Musical Theater Minis - 11AM-noon; Ages 6-8, Rising Star 12:15PM-1:15PM; Ages 9-12, Broadway Bound - 1:30PM-2:30PM; Dates: June 6, 13, 20, 27.

Private Lessons

TADA! is now offering private lessons in the areas of voice, piano, dance and acting. Once you book your private lesson with us we will set up a 15-minute consultation to discuss goals, interests, and scheduling. Let us cater to your needs and skill level! Work with TADA!'s incredible Teaching Artists right from your home!

Open House for Summer Camps

If you would like to learn more about TADA!'s summer camps we invite you to join us for our next Open House on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 or Saturday, June 20th from 10am-12:45pm. Come and join us for a virtual sample class and Q&A with the TADA!'s Education Staff on Zoom. Ages 4-5: 10:00AM-10:45AM, Ages 6-8: 11:00AM-11:45AM and Ages 9-12: 12:00PM-12:45PM. RSVP's are required in order to get the Zoom link.

Photo credit: TADA! Youth Theater





