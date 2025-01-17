TADA! Youth Theater Offers 2025 Week Long Musical Theater School Break Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TADA! is now offering week-long public and private school break camps for ages 4-5 & 5-9 in February, March, and April, 2025 at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan.

Write it! Rehearse it! Perform it! Immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling! Each week, students co-create an original musical in just five days. Children unleash their inner star, share their voice and create memories that will last a lifetime. Join TADA! Youth Theater for a week of laughter, creativity, and applause.

TADA! Youth Theater presents week-long musical theater school break camps that take place from February 17th through February 21st Wish My Life Was A Musical!; March 17th through March 21st Pirates & Princesses!; March 24th through March 28th Unicorns, Mermaids, Dinosaurs, OH MY! and April 14th through April 18th The Show Must Go On! at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan.

Children, ages 4-5 & 5-9, attend camp Monday through Friday with ages 4-5 from 9:00AM-1:30PM and ages 5-9 from 9AM through 5PM.

For registration information, please visit:

https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/school-break-camps-3/

No child should be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial Assistance available.

https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/financial-assistance/

Each week, students dive into the magic of musical theater. On the last day of all camps, friends and family are invited to attend the premiere of the campers' original mini-musical.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater