T. Oliver Reid, Tiffany Mann & More to Join A NIGHT OF ARTIVISM Presented by BAC

Broadway Advocacy Coalition will present “A Night of Artivism” on Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Playhouse Theater at Abrons Theater.

This year’s event will showcase two main pieces of artivism, created by playwrights and Artivism Fellows Wildin Pierrevil and Ari Afsar. The pieces, titled “Community Safety Song Cycle” and “I Wrote You, Did You Get It,” will feature Tiffany Mann (Jelly’s Last Jam, Hercules), Dam Domenech (Rock of Ages), Andrea Prestinario (Jeanette, Fun Home), Adam Hyndman (Tony Award-winning producer), John Clay III (Jelly’s Last Jam, New York New York), Ari Grooves (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Little Shop of Horrors), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Arnold Harper II (Waitress, The Muny), Shaunice Alexander (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace) and will be directed by Kirya Traber and Brandon Michael Nase (Watchnight, PAC NYC). Music Direction will be led by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, KPOP) and Brandon Michael Nase.

The event will also feature community advocates - Alejo Rodriguez (B.A.T.T.L.E), Nelson Rivera (Fortune Society), Demetrius “6ixx” Similien (Community Capacity Development), Laura Whitehorn (Release Aging People in Prison), Judy Brown Fears (Community Capacity Development), Mimi Pascual(Educate Don't Incarcerate), Nkosi Cain (Touchdown NYC), and Roz Smith (Beyond Incarceration).

"This night stands as a beacon of the immense power that art holds in shaping our society. The writers featured are not just storytellers—they are visionaries who dare to challenge the status quo and provoke thought through their words. The impact of this event lies in its ability to stir emotions, ignite conversations, and ultimately, leave a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of all who experience it." said BAC’s Co- Director of Programming, Dria Brown.

“This year's Night of Artivism is our most ambitious effort for connecting art and social change. I’m proud of our team and our collaborators for centering narrative change in this year's program,” said BAC President, Britton Smith. “More than ever, our nation is witnessing the impact of divisive stories so the role of artists committed to humanizing, including and honoring the voices of those silenced by oppression is critical.”

Ari Afsar’s “Community Safety Song Cycle” is a collection of letters and songs that tell an abolition story in service of the Justice Beyond Punishment Collaboration, an initiative dedicated to strengthening our movement efforts for narrative change around violence, punishment and incarceration. With equal ownership and collaboration, Afsar has created five to eight songs with five to eight advocates around what community safety means to them, specifically highlighting the reality that this question needs to be expansive and inclusive because it is not a monolithic experience. The piece covers a range of issues and stories – from uplifting and empowering older women to spearhead community safety (represented in “Hello from the Future,” co-written with an organizer from Community Capacity Development) to shifting the perspectives of federal judges through personal connection to those they sentenced (represented in “Between the Lines,” co-written with an organizer from The Fortune Society).

Wildin Pierrevil’s “I Wrote You, Did You Get It” follows the intertwined lives of Booker and Salim, two men navigating the challenges of re-entry into society after incarceration. Booker, a young man recently released, struggles to reconnect with his family, especially his sister Daphne and to find his place in a world that has moved on without him. Salim, a mentor to Booker, offers wisdom and guidance, sharing his own experiences and struggles with hope and redemption. The play explores themes of resilience, redemption and the power of community. Through heartfelt dialogues, powerful musical interludes and the support of an ensemble that echoes the collective experiences of the directly impacted, the narrative delves into the complexities of life after prison. As Booker and Salim strive to build new lives, they confront the past, embrace the present and look towards a hopeful future.

To learn more or reserve your ticket, click here. As part of BAC’s commitment to removing barriers for access to events and activities, admission to A Night of Artivism$10 and $25. Half of proceeds raised will be donated to BAC’s partner.

The Artivism Fellowship is a 7-month incubation process that provides two participating artist-activists the tools and resources to blend artistry, law, policy, and community engagement to leverage their creative talents to drive meaningful systemic change.

This fellowship includes project and financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities, and participation in our Theater of Change course at Columbia Law School. Throughout the program, fellows will be partnered with an advocacy organization, where they will gain valuable insights into the inner workings of the organization, ongoing campaigns, and actively contribute by creating a compelling piece of art that activates the advocacy organization's goals and policy aims.

For more information about BAC’s Artivism Fellowship, you can visit https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/artivismfellowship.