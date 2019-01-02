Syndee Winters Takes Over the Role of Nala in THE LION KING

Broadway's award-winning best musical The Lion King is pleased to welcome Syndee Winters as Nala to the company, beginning performances this week.

Syndee Winters (Nala) Broadway: The Lion King (Nala), Pippin (Leading Player), Motown: the Musical (Mary Wells) & Hamilton (The Schuyler Sisters). TV: NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" Her debut album Lessons from a Lady is available online. @SyndeeWinters

21 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo and Sapporo; Madrid; Scheveningen, Holland; Singapore; and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

