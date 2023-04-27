Symphony In C to Present Free Concert of PETER AND THE WOLF in June

New Jersey-based professional training orchestra Symphony in C will present Peter and the Wolf, a free outdoor concert for young people on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (rain date Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.) at the Perkins Center for the Arts. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Conductor Kenny Bean leads Symphony in C in Prokofiev's tale of a fearless boy, a cautious grandfather, a duck, a bird, and a hungry wolf, combining masterful storytelling with musical themes you already know and love, joined by actor Michael Boudewyns to spark the imaginations of young and old alike.

Symphony in C has also announced its annual gala, The Grand Tour: A Musical Tour of Europe to be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Collingswood Grand Ballroom in Collingswood, NJ. Guests will enjoy a virtual tour from Paris to Vienna and beyond with cocktails, a gourmet dinner with wine, a silent auction, and dancing to the sounds of the Elegance Electric String Quartet, emceed by former Haddonfield Mayor, Jack Tarditi. Radio personalities Rasa Kaye and Ross Brittain will chair the event, alongside Board Chair Jack Tarditi.

Proceeds from the gala will support the Symphony's professional development internship program, summer music camp, regional youth orchestra, and after-school instrumental music programs in Camden and the region. For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2239485®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsymphonyinc.org%2Fsupport%2Fgala%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Performance Details

Concert for Young People: Peter and the Wolf

Symphony in C

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Rain Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Perkins Center for the Arts | 395 Kings Highway | Moorestown, NJ, 08057

Tickets: Free admission

Link: https://symphonyinc.org/event/concert-for-young-people-peter-and-the-wolf/

Program:

Prokofiev - Peter and the Wolf

Artists:

Symphony in C

Kenny Bean, conductor

Michael Boudewyns, actor

About Symphony in C

Symphony in C provides the next generations of musicians and composers with experiences in performance and in engaging with the community, helping musicians to develop skills and experiences for professional success. The Symphony seeks to support musicians in achieving their visions in the changing world of symphonic music.

Founded in 1952 as The Haddonfield Symphony, Symphony in C began as a community orchestra allowing amateur musicians to pursue their love of music by performing for the Haddonfield and southern New Jersey communities. Its debut performance was in January 1954 under music director Guido Terranova. Since then, it has grown into one of only three professional training orchestras in the United States preparing musicians and conductors who are on the cusp of world-class careers through concert, educational outreach and professional development programs.

During the 1987-1988 season, the Symphony began providing training and performance opportunities to young professional musicians with the establishment of its Professional Development Internship Program. Over the next 13 seasons, this program grew to encompass all 78 positions within the orchestra. In 1991, the Symphony established the position of assistant conductor. The first holder of this position, Alan Gilbert, was named music director of the Symphony in 1992. During his tenure, he appointed the first composer-in-residence, Daniel Dorff, and launched the Young Composers' Competition. From 1997 to 2000, Music Director Daniel Hege expanded the Music Matters! educational programs and Professional Development Internship programs for Symphony musicians.

Assistant Conductor Rossen Milanov was appointed Music Director in 2000, and led the organization for fifteen years, attracting the finest young musicians and soloists and increasing the orchestra's artistic profile. In July, 2014, Maestro Milanov announced his departure at the end of the season, after being named Music Director of the Columbus Symphony and the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra. After an extensive international search, the Board of Directors selected 31 year old Stilian Kirov as Music Director. Maestro Kirov served as Music director from 2015-2020. Symphony in C's 2022-23 season features 5 guest conductors who are being considered for the Music Director position.

In 2004, the Symphony was awarded the national MetLife Award for Community Engagement in recognition of its programs serving people with special needs. In 2006, the Symphony moved its concert series to the Gordon Theater at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts, and changed its name to Symphony in C to reflect its commitment to the cultural and economic redevelopment of Camden. Symphony in C has been designated a Major Arts Organization by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and was awarded a Citation of Excellence.

Symphony in C performances and programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the William G. Rohrer Charitable Foundation, The Presser Foundation, Holman Automotive Group, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, South Jersey Charitable Foundation, TD Charitable Foundation, and Subaru of America. Symphony in C is a member of the South Jersey Cultural Alliance (SJCA).

Photo courtesy of Symphony in C.