Suzan-Lori Parks Will Celebrate First Freedom Day With a Performance at Francis Kite Club

The performance will take place on June 20 at 7pm.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
Suzan-Lori Parks will celebrate First Freedom Day, the day after Juneteenth, with a performance alongside her 8-piece band, Sula & The Joyful Noise, at the Francis Kite Club.

On June 20th, Sula & The Joyful Noise will perform a neo-soul evening of booty-shaking, statement-making, and mind-melting music. Parks will be re-tooling old songs and trying out new ones as she puts together a brand new theatre show.

The performance will take place at 7pm and is for ages 21+.

Suzan-Lori Parks is a multi-award-winning American playwright and the first African-American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her Broadway hit Topdog/Underdog (2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play). Her original songs for Plays for the Plague Year which was performed at Joe’s Pub received a 2023 Drama Desk Award for Best Music in a Play.

Learn more here.





