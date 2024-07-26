Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Discuss Memoir At The Apollo This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Apollo will host an evening with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, as she unveils her deeply personal memoir, Lovely One, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 7:30PM EDT. In Conversation: Kentanji Brown Jackson promises to celebrate courage, resilience, and achievement, offering attendees a unique opportunity to witness history in the making.

In Lovely One, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson unveils the captivating narrative of her remarkable journey—from her upbringing in Washington, D.C., and Miami, Florida, to her historic appointment to the highest court in the land. Named after the Yoruba phrase for "Lovely One," inspired by her aunt's Peace Corps experience in West Africa, Justice Jackson's memoir transcends mere biography, offering a poignant reflection on identity, justice, and the pursuit of excellence in the face of adversity.

Attendees will have the opportunity to secure signed copies of Lovely One alongside their tickets, available through the Book + Ticket package. In Conversation: Ketanji Brown Jackson is part of The Apollo's Fall/Winter 2024 season, continuing its legacy of hosting impactful cultural conversations and performances on its iconic stages. About Lovely One

In her inspiring, intimate memoir, the first Black woman to ever be appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States chronicles her extraordinary life story. With this unflinching account, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson invites readers into her life and world, tracing her family's ascent from segregation to her confirmation on America's highest court within the span of one generation.

Named “Ketanji Onyika,” meaning “Lovely One,” based on a suggestion from her aunt, a Peace Corps worker stationed in West Africa, Justice Jackson learned from her educator parents to take pride in her heritage since birth. Here, Justice Jackson pulls back the curtain, marrying the public record of her life with what is less known. She reveals what it takes to advance in the legal profession when most people in power don't look like you, and to reconcile a demanding career with the joys and sacrifices of marriage and motherhood. Through trials and triumphs, Justice Jackson's journey will resonate with dreamers everywhere, especially those who nourish outsized ambitions and refuse to be turned aside. This moving, openhearted tale will spread hope for a more just world, for generations to come.

Book + Ticket: $55 (+fees) | Ticket Only: $35 - 45 (+fees) | Student/University Ticket Only: $20 (+fees). For more: http://www.apollotheater.org/event/in-convo-kbj

About The Apollo's In Conversation Series

The Apollo's In Conversation series amplifies the voices of artists and thought leaders and explores the African American and African diasporic narrative. Past In Conversation artists and panels have included Joy Ann Reid, Rachel Maddow, Fat Joe, John Legend, Black Thought, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Oprah Winfrey, Chadwick Boseman, Edward Enninful, Lupita Nyong'o and more.

About Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami, Florida. She received her undergraduate and law degrees, both with honors, from Harvard University, then served as a law clerk for three federal judges, including Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer of the Supreme Court of the United States. Jackson subsequently practiced law in the private sector, worked as an attorney and later as Vice Chair and Commissioner of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and served as an assistant federal public defender. In 2012, President Barack Obama nominated Jackson to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Elevated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2021, Jackson made history in 2022 when President Joseph Biden nominated her as an Associate Justice. The first Black woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, she took her seat on June 30, 2022.