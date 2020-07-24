SummerStage Anywhere Presents Upcoming Latin Programming
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will present a variety of performances, DJ sets, conversations and more from the Latin sector of the SummerStage Anywhere Digital Series.
Thursday, July 30: SummerStage Anywhere Session live at 5:00pm ET via the SummerStage Instagram with Latin-Grammy winning Spanish singer-songwriter Mala Rodriguez.· Thursday, August 6: Culture Talk (SummerStage Facebook and Youtube) live at 4:00pm ET with Afro-French Cuban duo Ibeyi and Brazilian rapper Emicida, moderated by Felix Contreras of NPR's Alt.Latino.
The first three iterations of the SummerStage Anywhere Latin Series are now available to watch in full now on the SummerStage YouTube channel. These include a Salsa dance class with renowned dancers Ernesto and Denisse, part of the family-friendly SummerStage Studio: Digital events, a SummerStage Anywhere Weekly Beat: DJ Session with DJ Lobo, and an exclusive Culture Talk with Latin Grammy Award winning Salsa artist La India and multifaceted performer Caridad De La Luz "La Bruja".
City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere's digital platform will offer daily one-of-a-kind digital arts content every week throughout the summer. Each day will highlight different genres that were born in or deeply represent New York culture - Mondays: Contemporary Dance, Tuesdays: Global, Wednesdays: Indie Rock, Thursdays: Latin, Fridays: Hip Hop and Saturdays: Jazz.
The SummerStage team has spent months finding ways to make the most of this summer and remains committed to bringing free, accessible, and diverse arts programming to New York City (and now the world!) For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information, please visit SummerStageAnywhere.org.
