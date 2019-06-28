Summer Flashback: IN THE HEIGHTS Opens on Broadway!

No me diga! While we wait to see the Tony-winning Best Musical In the Heights up on the big screen next year, we're looking back at the show's Broadway beginnings with this special video of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, and more on their opening night at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Check out all the footage below, and be sure to check out our guide to prep yourself for the movie!

In The Heights began previews on Broadway Thursday, February 14, 2008, after a six-month award-winning 2007 Off-Broadway run. The musical opened on Broadway to critical acclaim Sunday, March 9, 2008, recouped its $10 million investment in 10 months. With a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In The Heights was directed by Thomas Kail. Alex Lacamoire was music director and music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. In The Heights features a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley and sound by ACME Sound Partners. In The Heights was produced by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Jill Furman Willis, Sander Jacobs, Robyn Goodman/Walt Grossman, Peter Fine and Sonny Everett/Mike Skipper with associate producers Ruth Hendel and Harold Newman.

In the Heights earned Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score, as well as Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations (Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman).

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.





