Suarez Paz TANGO Presents Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: El Nuevo Tango

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 celebrates liberty and the invaluable contribution of immigrants and women to society, starting with our namesake, whose centennial will be celebrated in 2021. Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine born and New York raised composer mentored Leonardo Suarez Paz, who now leads this cross cultural, interdisciplinary project in order to demonstrate how the desires, values and artistic influences of immigrants continue to fuel the evolution of Nuevo Tango and enrich our society. The project recreates Tango as an elevated, contemporary and relevant art form, infusing it with modern choreographic elements and influences from classical, jazz and popular music.

This program is dedicated to Liberty, the central theme of our 2021 festival and previews the interdisciplinary show, El Nuevo Tango. Featuring Grammy winning and Latin Grammy nominated Leonardo Suarez Paz, tango orchestra tango dance and an all female Nuevo Tango Ballet. Challenging artistic, sociocultural and gender constructs, this show takes us to the forefront of the genre and expresses the real present art of Nuevo Tango today.

Leonardo Suarez Paz - soloist, Cuartetango string quartet - Sami Merdinian, Hector Omar Falcon, Ron Lawrence, Danny Miller, bandoneon - Rodolpho Zanetti, piano - Pablo Cafici, drums - Eladio Rojas, tango dance - Leonardo & Olga Suarez Paz, Nuevo Tango Ballet - Olga Suarez Paz, Leslie Ann Kilpatrick, Francesca Antonacci. Direction - Leonardo & Olga Suarez Paz, Choreography - Laura Roatta, Leonardo & Olga Suarez Paz.

Leonardo Suarez Paz is a composer, arranger, vocalist, choreographer, director and an artist who "possesses a unique spirit and is a virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin" (Wynton Marsalis). Mentored Piazzolla and Ferrer, who revolutionized an entire genre, Leonardo brings forth a new vision of Argentina's rich culture and is "surely now the torchbearer of Argentine Tango and the legacy of its greatest composer, Astor Piazzolla." (All About Jazz). Leonardo was a member of the Orquesta Estable del Teatro Colón Opera House in Buenos Aires. His classical credits include Placido Domingo, Alfredo Kraus, Aaron Rosand, soloist for Julio Boca's Ballet Argentino, concertmaster and soloist for Savion Glover's Classical Savion with whom he also has a collaborative project Tap 'N Tango. Leonardo was featured as a violin soloist and dancer in The Mariano Mores Show, Tangox2 and Perfumes de Tango and was a soloist with Horacio Salgan, Osvaldo Berlingieri, Atilio Stampone, Forever Tango and Tango Argentino on Broadway. In Jazz, he has worked with Patience Higgins, Stanley Jordan, Cody Moffett, Steve Kuhn and Jim Hall and has arranged for JALC orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.

DETAILS:

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2020

TIME: 4 PM (EST)

LOCATION: LIVE PREMIER coming from THE SANCTUARY(NYC) via YouTube, follow the link on page

https://www.suarezpaztango.com/piazzolla-100-previews.html

MORE ABOUT: Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 - www.piazzolla100.com

DONATIONS: Your Tax deductible contributions can help support the artists during this time

https://www.nyfa.org/fiscal-sponsorship/project-directory/view-project/?id=LP1642

