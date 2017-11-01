Stumbling Into Another Year: Happy Birthday, Beth Leavel!

Nov. 1, 2017  

Today we wish a very Happy Birthday to Broadway favorite and Tony Award-winner, Beth Leavel!

Leavel made her Broadway debut in 1985 with the production of 42nd Street. But, it was her work as Beatrice Stockwell in The Drowsy Chaperone that earned her a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2006. Other Broadway credits include Crazy for You, The Civil War, Young Frankenstein, Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical and Bandstand.

In 2011, she received Tony and Drama Desk nominations once again for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You!

To celebrate this Broadway favorite, see some of Beth's finest moments here!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


Alexa Criscitiello

