Study Up on the Cast of THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) with Stage Mag!

The York Theatre Company will soon present an All-Singing, All-Talking, All-Virtual special benefit presentation of the Off-Broadway hit THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)...and More!, premiering on Sunday evening, April 18 ( 7pm) and available to view on demand through April 21, 2021.

After a Lexington Avenue water main break in early January caused a massive flood in their space, The York Theatre Company has been forced to temporarily relocate for the first time in nearly 30 years while their home undergoes major remediation. The York is spread among various storage facilities across the tri-state area, and their plight caught the attention of producing trio Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee, who had recently stepped in to raise funds to save the West Bank Cafe and Birdland Jazz Club. The trio wanted to help and, donating their time, have taken on The York as their next project.

Rockwell and Bogart's The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) was chosen by Tom and Michael as the perfect show for this event. A loving parody and homage to Broadway's Golden Age, it is made up of five hilarious mini-musicals telling the same story in the style of legendary musical theatre writers: Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), which The York helped develop and create, received its Off-Broadway premiere there in 2003 where it enjoyed an extended run. Melanie Herman and The York transferred it to New World Stages in 2005 for a 500-performance commercial run. The original cast album is on JAY Records.

