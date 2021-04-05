Study Up on the Cast of ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

On Thursday, April 8 at 8pm ET, "Spotlight on Plays" will continue with Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous. Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) directs Debbie Allen as "Betty," Phylicia Rashad as "Anna," Heather Alicia Simms as "Kate" and Alicia Stith as "Pete."

Pearl Cleage's "funny and hopeful" (Georgia Magazine) comedy is all about aging gracefully and gorgeously. Campbell, now 65, sparked controversy when she bared it all on stage years ago. When a theatre festival asks to re-stage the work with a younger actress in her role, dramatic and comic fireworks ensue.

While we await the big night, study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $59.00 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.