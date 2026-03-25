Student Blog: What You Can Learn From Kids

One of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had as an actor was interning for a children’s theatre. I was 15-years-old at the time and just wanted something to do over the summer - so I applied. I was placed into an acting class and got to assist the two teachers with anything they needed. I taught different games, supported kids with their script writing, and even helped talk some children through their homesickness. Additionally, I spent over an hour trying to figure out the copying machine… but that’s another story.

Seeing young artists at the very start of their artistry was so incredible. They weren’t afraid of taking risks, that they’d look silly, that the other kids wouldn’t like their scripts, or that their acting wasn’t good enough. They just went and did it. The kids may have been nervous, but I would have never been able to tell. These 8 or 9 year olds were talking to kids they’ve only known for 2 days like they’ve been best friends for life. I learned a lot from those children.

It also made me think about my extreme confidence as a child as well. When I was little (maybe I shouldn’t admit this!) I would just go up to other kids while playing in the park and blatantly lie about my age and name. I would say, “I’m Olivia and I’m 10-years-old” because that is what I wanted to be. I am definitely not saying to go up to people and just lie about yourself, BUT there is something to be said about having the confidence to talk about yourself how you wish to be perceived and not making yourself palatable for others.

I recently got to use this confidence I learned from the kids I worked with - when asked about my career I said “I’m an actor”. WOAH! I’ve never just said it like that. I had always said I acted in things or that I was studying acting - never just “I’m an actor”. I apparently was feeling extremely confident in that moment, otherwise I would have never said that - but I am so glad I did! I was channeling my younger self right then (although this one wasn’t a lie!) At that moment, I didn’t care if they thought that was silly - I just said it openly for everyone to hear.

Lack of confidence keeps people away from how they wish to be perceived. Also, you are what you say you are (unless it’s a total lie… my name was not Olivia and I was not 10-years-old), BUT I am an actor. That person likely won’t remember that I said that or remember me at all, but I will remember this moment. I know I’ve talked about this before, but you really can learn a lot from your younger self and children in general!