Student Blog: The Green Room

There’s something about the green room that doesn’t quite translate to anyone who hasn’t sat in it.

On paper, it’s nothing special; it’s really just an open space filled with couches, mirrors, and tables, it’s a place to wait. But to us, it’s the heartbeat of the department. It’s where real things happen, before and after the illusion of a show.

The mirrors are the first thing you notice. They stretch across the walls, catching the angles of the room. If you sit in the right spot, everything looks infinite. At any given moment, they’re reflecting a dozen different versions of the same energy. Someone fixing their hair for the tenth time, someone practicing a line under their breath, someone else making eye contact with their reflection like, “Yeah…I’m about to kill this.” But more than anything, they reflect smiles. Big, nervous, ridiculous, genuine smiles that bounce around the room until you can’t help but join in.

And then there are the couches.

They’re arranged in this sort of unspoken pattern. I don't know who set them up that way, but it works. It always works. People pile onto them like it’s second nature, collapsing into the cushions after a long rehearsal or squeezing in way too many bodies before class begins. One couch becomes the “lock-in” zone, where scenes are whispered and repeated until they stick. Another turns into the comedy couch, where someone says something so stupid it sends half the room into hysterics. There’s always at least one person lying across the cushions, as if they’ve just performed the most emotionally exhausting scene of their life (and honestly, sometimes they have).

It’s loud. It’s chaotic. It’s a little bit messy.

But it’s ours.

The green room holds everything that the audience never sees. The pacing before opening night. The deep breaths that happen before opening night. The friends cinching together your corset. It’s where someone says, “Hey, you’re going to be amazing,” and you actually believe them. It’s where you can feel your heart racing out of your chest, look up, and realize everyone else feels the same way…and suddenly, you’re not alone in it.

And after the show? That’s when the room feels electric.

People rush in, still buzzing, still half in character, replaying moments out loud. “Did you see that?” “I almost missed that cue!” “That was the best audience we’ve had!” The mirrors catch pure joy and excitement, and the couches fill up again, this time with a different kind of energy: relief, pride, joy.

It’s in those moments that you realize the green room isn’t just a waiting area. It’s where the show lives offstage. It’s where friendships are built in fragments; between scenes, between laughs, between shared nerves and shared victories.

It’s not perfect. It’s not quiet. It’s not even that organized.

But it’s real.

And somehow, between the mirrors reflecting a hundred versions of the same moment and the couches that have held all of us at one point or another, the green room becomes more than just a space.

It becomes a place where you belong, where you can be free.

A place that, no matter how many shows come and go, will always feel a little like home.