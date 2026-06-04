Video: Carrie Coon Says She's a Theatre Girl at Heart- the Rest Is an Accident

Following her tour de force perfomances on television in such hits as The Gilded Age and The White Lotus, Carrie Coon was back on stage this season in Bug, written by who else, but her husband, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts.

"This has been a long journey," she told BroadwayWorld. "This is a 30-year-old play! But more importantly, to hear a 30-year-old play feel so relevant to the moment we're in, maybe terrifyingly so... it was really an extraordinary thing to be in the listening of that with an audience, really."

Watch in this video as Carrie chats more about the challenges of expanding the play for Broadway, how much she loved meeting fans at the stage door, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.