Javier Munoz, Julia Murney, Nick Adams and More Join The Cape Playhouse Productions This Summer

For their 2026 season, The Cape Playhouse enters its historic centennial year. Some of the brightest stars of Broadway and the entertainment industry are set to take the stage at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts in Dennis, MA this summer.

Into the Woods

Directed by Artistic Director Eric Rosen, the cast of Into the Woods will be led by Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) as The Baker, alongside Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Cinderella's Prince / The Wolf, Delphi Borich (Camelot) as Cinderella, Alex Finke (Come From Away) as The Baker's Wife, Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man) as Jack's Mother, Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong) as The Mysterious Man / Narrator, Madison Marie Mosley(Beetlejuice) as Little Red Riding Hood, Joe Serafini (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Pearl Sun (Come From Away) as The Witch, and J Savage (Smash) as Rapunzel's Prince, with many more to be announced.

Hairspray

Next is a flashback to the '60s and the iconic world of John Waters with Hairspray, starring “RuPaul's Drag Race” fan favorite Alex Michaels as Edna Turnblad, alongside Michael Brian Dunn (Amazing Grace) as Wilbur Turnblad, Laura Jordan (Cry-Baby) as Female Authority Figure, Kevin B. McGlynn (All Shook Up) as Male Authority Figure, Keisha Gilles (Aladdin) as Motormouth Maybelle, Kate Marilley (The Prom) as Velma Von Tussle, and Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet) as Link Larkin, with many more to be announced.

Mean Girls

From the brilliant creative mind of Tina Fey, the next stop is North Shore High School with Mean Girls, featuring Scarlett Diaz (Shrek The Musical) as Karen Smith, Danielle Kelsey (Funny Girl) as Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George / Mrs. Heron, Jody Reynard (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Mr. Duvall, Caroline Siegrist (SIX The Musical on Tour) as Regina George, and Lizzy Tucker (BOOP! The Musical) as Janis Sarkisian, among others to be announced.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The season closes with a production of the beloved 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, directed by Broadway favorite and “The Gilded Age” star Claybourne Elder, featuring Julia Murney (Wicked) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon) as Marcy Park, and Matthew Wilkas (Ginger Twinsies) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, with many more soon to be announced.

Full casting and creative teams for all 2026 Summer Season productions will be announced at a later date.