THE WANDERER Musical Sets Live New York TV Performance Next Week

Next week, a performance from the Broadway-bound musical The Wanderer, based on the life and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, will take place on FOX 5, marking the production's first major New York TV spotlight.

On Wednesday, June 10, FOX 5's "Good Day New York" will feature actors Mike Wartella and Diego Andres Rodriguez performing “Gonna Make It Alone” and “Ride With You” from the show. They will be accompanied by the Disciples of Soul, the band of musician and The Wanderer producer Stevie Van Zandt, who will guest-host that day and introduce the performance.

Additionally, on Sunday, June 14, “Gonna Make It Alone” will officially debut on Van Zandt's SiriusXM Channel 21, Underground Garage.

The Wanderer tells the true story of Dion DiMucci, from his Bronx beginnings and rapid climb to fame with Dion and the Belmonts, through addiction, heartbreak, survival, and redemption. The musical features Dion's catalog, including "Runaround Sue," "Teenager in Love," "I Wonder Why," "Ruby Baby," "Abraham, Martin and John," and "The Wanderer."

The musical had its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2022 and is written by Charles Messina and directed by Kenneth Ferrone. The creative team also includes choreographer Sarah O’Gleby and music director, orchestrator, and arranger Sonny Paladino. The show is produced by Jill Menza, Charles Messina, Stevie Van Zandt, and Maureen Van Zandt.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia and Jeremy Daniel